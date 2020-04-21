JHARKHAND : 4 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 21 in Jharkhand, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Jharkhand to 46. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and 2 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 29 of the total 46 cases reported in the state. Ranchi had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 14 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

7 districts in Jharkhand have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jharkhand's 46 cases put it at number 18 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 4669, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.