4 Omicron cases in India: What their age, travel and vaccination history reveal

A total of four cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron have been detected from India so far -- 2 from Karnataka and 1 each from Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, all the patients had mild symptoms. Here is all that we know about them so far:

South African traveller, 66, fully vaccinated

The South African national came Bengaluru on November 20 and his samples were collected at the airport. As he tested Covid positive, the samples were sent for genomic sequencing. The report that came on Thursday, “confirmed that the Covid infection was caused by the Omicron variant," officials said.

The person was isolated in a hotel immediately after he tested COVID positive at airport. However, he underwent another Covid test subsequently at a private laboratory. "This time, his reports came negative and he left for Dubai on November 27 as scheduled," the official said.

All the 24 primary contacts and 240 secondary contacts of the foreign national have tested negative. "But they are still kept under watch."

Bengaluru doctor, 46, fully vaccinated

The doctor's 13 primary contacts and 205 secondary contacts have been tested, an official said. "Three primary and two secondary contacts have tested positive. They have been kept under isolation and samples have been sent for sequencing."

Gujarat:

Zimbabwe returnee, 72, fully vaccinated

The 72-year-old man, who arrived in Gujarat from Zimbabwe, a 'high risk' nation, on November 28, tested positive for coronavirus on December 2. His sample were later sent for genome sequencing.

“Sore throat and weakness were his symptoms. In further checking, it was revealed that he had the Omicron variant. He was isolated after his sample tested positive. His condition is clinically stable and he is under medical observation," an official said.

All of them have tested negative for the virus so far. They will be tested again after a few days.

The man, who hails from Jamnagar, has been living in Zimbabwe for the last many years. He arrived in Gujarat to meet his father-in-law. The infected patient had taken both doses of the vaccine.

Maharashtra:

Thane resident, 33, unvaccinated

The 33-year-old man, who tested positive for Omicron, travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi late last month. A resident of Thane district, he is a marine engineer by profession and has been travelling since last April. "Due to the odd nature of his job he couldn't get vaccinated while on the ship," an official told news agency PTI.

"He was working on a private merchant navy ship and left the country in April when the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. At that time, vaccine doses were available only for healthcare and frontline workers," the official.

The man tried his best to get a vaccine shot at some port but due to several restrictions and strict measures regarding the administration of jabs, he couldn't succeed, the official said.

"He remained on the ship till November-end. As his ship arrived in South Africa, he was allowed to return to the country (India) and his employer arranged a return ticket for him. As he was out on the sea for a long time, he could not get vaccinated. By the time he could get his tickets and the visa to travel back to India, he had been infected by the Omicron variant," the official told PTI.

Currently, he has been shifted to a COVID care centre. All his contacts for the past few days have been tested for COVID-19. There reports came negative.

(With inputs from agencies)

