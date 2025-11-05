UP train accident: 4 passengers run over by train at Mirzapur railway station after getting off from wrong side

At least four passengers were killed after being struck by another train while getting down from the wrong side of their coach. According to Indian Railways, the tragedy occurred when several passengers attempted to alight from the train on the wrong side and were run over.

The incident took place at about 9.30 am on Wednesday when the Chopan Express halted at platform four of the station, and the passengers chose to get down from the wrong side. Netaji Express passed through the main line, running over three to four passengers, Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, told PTI.

The deceased had come to the city for Kartik Purnima Snan. Singh highlighted that there was a footover bridge.

“These passengers had come to Mirzapur for Kartik Purnima Snan (bath). Despite the availability of a footover bridge, they were crossing the platform from the tracks due to which the incident happened,” the transporter said in a statement.

In a statement, Indian Railways says, “Train no 13309 (Chopan - Prayagraj Express) arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 (in Uttar Pradesh). Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing from the main line while Foot Over Bridge is available."

It said, “Train no 12311 (Netaji Express) was through from main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311 (Netaji Express) at Chunar Main.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the kin of the victims and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief and rescue operations.