Home >News >India >4 patients died in a hospital fire in Maharashtra's Thane

At least four persons died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the early hours today, news agency ANI tweeted.

The blaze, which broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra at around 3.40 am, has now been brought under control. Three fire engines and five ambulances are at the spot.

"Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital," said Thane Municipal Corporation.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet.



