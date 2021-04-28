4 patients died in a hospital fire in Maharashtra's Thane1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2021, 08:55 AM IST
The blaze broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra at around 3.40 am
The blaze broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra at around 3.40 am
At least four persons died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the early hours today, news agency ANI tweeted.
The blaze, which broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra at around 3.40 am, has now been brought under control. Three fire engines and five ambulances are at the spot.
"Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital," said Thane Municipal Corporation.
The cause of the fire is not clear yet.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.