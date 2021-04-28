At least four persons died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the early hours today, news agency ANI tweeted.

The blaze, which broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra at around 3.40 am, has now been brought under control. Three fire engines and five ambulances are at the spot.

"Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital," said Thane Municipal Corporation.

Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QR4NNYZd8Y — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

The cause of the fire is not clear yet.









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.