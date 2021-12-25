Tiredness, joint pain, cold and high fever are the four prominent symptoms to differentiate delta and omicron variants of COVID-19, a Hyderabad-based doctor said. And one needs to follow the covid protocols like wearing a face mask, avoiding gathering, sanitising hands, and social distance, added Dr Praveen, senior consultant Internal medicine.

Meanwhile, another expert said India might see Covid-19 surge by the end of January 2022.

"We are expecting the third wave soon, hospitals have been boasting with all medical facilities like oxygen, vaccine, and medicines. What world will be facing, we will be facing the same thing in coming days,"Dr Sambit, Director (Medical) of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said.

"As of now we haven't seen a significant surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, but it has been tricking slowly. Over the last month, the count down was zero but since the last week, patients have been reporting, though they are not diagnosed with severe disease," he also said.

"We are not sure whether it's an omicron variant or delta variant because that needs genetic testing. Most of them are suffering from fever, headache, a stuffy nose, and cough. As of now, we haven't seen any patient suffering from shortness of breath required a hospitalisation," he added.

Here's what to do:

Dr Sambit advised to avoid gathering whether it's the new year or Christmas.

“We have learned a lesson in the last year already. Remember that and follow the covid protocols like hand sanitisation, wearing a face mask, and social distance."

"We expect a surge in COVID-19 numbers by end of January because we are no different from the world. We will face what the world is facing," Dr Sambit, Director (Medical) of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hyderabad said.

(With inputs from agencies)

