Indian Railways on Thursday said it has started running four Rajdhani Express trains with new upgraded Tejas rakes for long-distance journey to the better travel experience of passengers with with enhanced comfort.

The four Rajdhani Express trains that are being run with Tejas rakes are Agartala to Anand Vihar (Rajdhani Express-20501/02), Mumbai to New Delhi (Rajdhani Express-12951/52), Mumbai to Hazrat Nizamuddin (Kranti Rajdhani-12953/54) and Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi (Patna Rajdhani Express-12309/10), the Indian Railways said in a statement.

View Full Image The ultra modern Tejas trains have been introduced on LHB platform with sleeper coaches

The railways further said the ultra modern Tejas trains have been introduced on LHB platform with sleeper coaches.

These upgraded trains with Tejas rakes have new features such as automatic entrance doors, passenger announcement and passenger information system, fire and smoke detection system, fire suppression system, CCTV cameras and LED lights, it said.

View Full Image The first Rajdhani train upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced in July on the Delhi-Mumbai route

The new rakes also have improved lavatory — vacuum assisted flushing with bio-toilets, superior toilet fittings, and touch-free soap dispenser, the statement said.

The first Rajdhani train upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced in July on the Delhi-Mumbai route, it said.

