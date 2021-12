The four Rajdhani Express trains that are being run with Tejas rakes are Agartala to Anand Vihar (Rajdhani Express-20501/02), Mumbai to New Delhi (Rajdhani Express-12951/52), Mumbai to Hazrat Nizamuddin (Kranti Rajdhani-12953/54) and Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi (Patna Rajdhani Express-12309/10), the Indian Railways said in a statement.