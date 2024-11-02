4 sanitary workers killed after being hit by Kerala Express near Palakkad

  • Three bodies were retrieved from the area and efforts are being made to locate the fourth, which is suspected to have fallen into the Bharathapuzha River.

Updated2 Nov 2024, 05:30 PM IST
The workers were under contract with the railways for sanitation duties. . Photo by Indranil Bhoumik/ Mint/File
The workers were under contract with the railways for sanitation duties. . Photo by Indranil Bhoumik/ Mint/File

In a shocking incident, four sanitary workers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, were killed after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express near Palakkad's near Shoranur Railway Station, said Railway police on Saturday.

According to details, the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train struck the workers around 3.05 pm while they were clearing garbage from the railway track near Shoranur bridge, which is located a few kilometers from the railway station.

The workers were under contract with the railways for sanitation duties. After the collision the workers were thrown from the track due to the collision's impact. Three bodies were retrieved from the area and efforts are being made to locate the fourth, which is suspected to have fallen into the Bharathapuzha River, police said.

Following the incident, the Railway Police team reached the spot. "The workers may not have noticed the approaching train, which resulted in the accident, but further investigations are underway," PTI quoted an officer with Shoranur Railway Police as saying.

With agency inputs. 

More to come… 

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia4 sanitary workers killed after being hit by Kerala Express near Palakkad

