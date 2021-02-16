4 South African and 1 Brazilian covid-19 strain cases detected in India: ICMR

The South African variant of coronavirus circulating in over 44 countries has now entered India, the Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR ) confirmed on Tuesday stating that the country has detected four cases of the mutant strain. India has also reported one case of the Brazilian strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The South African (SA) variant of SARS-CoV-2 also known as B.1.351 emerged independently in South Africa.

It was first reported in mid-December 2020. “The strain has multiple mutations, including in receptor binding domain of spike protein with the virus easily enters into the lung cells of human body. Majority of cases in SA are due to the variant strain and it has spread to 44 countries. In India, the strain has been detected in four different SA returnees in January 2021-- one each from Angola and Tanzania and two from South Africa," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director general, ICMR.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is doing sentinel surveillance for early detection of variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2. It also determines the circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2 in unusual events such as high mortality, super-spreader. “All travellers and contacts were tested and have been quarantined. The ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune is attempting to isolate and culture the SA variant strain," said the ICMR chief.

India has also detected the Brazilian strain of the virus of P.1 lineage which emerged independently in Brazil in early January 2021 and it was attributed to increased cases in Brazil, particularly Manaus.

Bhargav said that mutations have been found in the receptor binding domain of the spike protein. It has an increased transmissibility and has spread to 15 countries. “A case of variant strain has been detected in India in a Brazil returnee in the first week of February 2021. The traveller and its contacts have been tested and quarantined. The Virus strain has been successfully isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV, Pune," said Bhargav.

United Kingdom (UK) variant already circulating in India remains a cause of concern which emerged in UK in September 2020. The ICMR chief explained that it has multiple mutations of spike protein and caused upsurge in covid-19 cases in the UK. This variant has spread to 86 countries including India. First six cases reported in India in the last week of December 2020. “The government has augmented the testing and quarantine measures for UK returnees. The INSACOG has reported 187 cases with the UK variants. All confirmed cases quarantined and treated. Contacts were isolated and tested UK Variant Strain of SARS-CoV2," said Bhargav.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) last week expressed concerns over the effectiveness of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and British pharma major AstraZeneca by vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) against the South African mutant coronavirus strain. “Experiments to assess vaccine effectiveness are underway," said Bhargav.

Concerned over the detection of various mutant strains, the government is looking at increasing the RT-PCR tests in the flights. “When we detected the UK variant of the virus, we tested all the returnees with an RT-PCR test for covid-19. The strategy worked well and we are planning to adopt the same strategy now also to stop the transmission of the virus," said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, union ministry health ministry. “Flights from UK directly coming to India but in this case, flights from South Africa or other countries may not be direct and take other routes such as the gulf route. We are in touch with the ministry of civil aviation and trying to figure out a solution to this," he said.

