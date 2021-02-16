4 South African and 1 Brazilian covid-19 strain cases detected in India: ICMR

Concerned over the detection of various mutant strains, the government is looking at increasing the RT-PCR tests in the flights. “When we detected the UK variant of the virus, we tested all the returnees with an RT-PCR test for covid-19. The strategy worked well and we are planning to adopt the same strategy now also to stop the transmission of the virus," said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, union ministry health ministry. “Flights from UK directly coming to India but in this case, flights from South Africa or other countries may not be direct and take other routes such as the gulf route. We are in touch with the ministry of civil aviation and trying to figure out a solution to this," he said.