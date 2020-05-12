Four states - Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Mizoram - and one union territory - Andaman and Nicobar Islands - which had registered coronavirus cases remained covid-free with no active cases. All of the patients have been cured and no fresh cases have been reported.

Earlier, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported 33 coronavirus cases, Arunachal Pradesh one, Goa seven, Manipur two and Mizoram one. All the patients have been cured/discharged, according to Health Ministry's figures.

Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Nagaland are yet to report a single case of coronavirus.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pitched for lifting of inter-state travel curbs, while also making a plea for revival of tourism and mining industries,.

"Interacted with the PM Narendra Modi Ji, GOI Ministers & CMs on #Covid_19 over VC. Suggested for restricted lifting of curbs, especially for inter-state public transport. Also put forth Goa's perspective on revival of state's economy including resumption of mining & tourism," Sawant tweeted hours after inter-acting with the Prime Minister along with CMs of other states.

Goa is a green zone at the moment, with not a single active Covid-19 case in the state.

Across the country, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 70,000 while the death toll has risen to 2,293. In past 24 hours, 87 fatalities and 3,604 fresh covid cases were reported.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 46,008, while 22,454 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

In past 24 hours, 36 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, 20 in Gujarat, six each in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal and one each in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. (With Agency Inputs)

