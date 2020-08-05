4 things to watch out for in RBI's monetary policy announcement tomorrow

The RBI’s target is to keep inflation in a range of 2%-6%, but consumer-price growth has exceeded the upper end of that band for most of the past two quarters. Part of the reason has been higher food, fuel and gold prices as well as supply-side constraints due to the lockdown. Given the upward surprise, the RBI may revise its forecasts higher: in May, it projected inflation would ease in the second half of the fiscal year toward the 4% midpoint.