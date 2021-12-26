Amid Omicron threats, 4 returnees from the United Kingdom, including a five-year-old boy, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. Two men aged 44 and 24, a 31-year-old woman apart from the boy are among the new patients.

They have been admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital, a senior health official said.

Their samples for genome sequencing will be collected on Monday, the official said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, an intern at Kolkata Medical College has tested positive for Omicron, raising the total number of people found to have got infected with the new variant of coronavirus to six, a senior official of the health department said.

Barring the medical intern, the rest have foreign travel history. "So far, there are six cases of Omicron-variant in the state. All of them are male," the official said. Three of the intern's contacts have been traced as yet. "Since he is medical professional, he might have come in contact with patients. Without confirmation, however, we can't say anything for sure. We are looking into the matter," he said.

While addressing the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to panic and be alert.

"In India, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to wash hands and mask," the Prime Minister said in an address to the nation.

As many as 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far and 130 of these people have recovered or migrated, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

(With inputs from agencies)

