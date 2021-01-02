OPEN APP
Home >News >India >4 UK returnees test positive for new strain of COVID-19 in Gujarat
Representational image (REUTERS)

4 UK returnees test positive for new strain of COVID-19 in Gujarat

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 05:37 PM IST ANI

'Those who had symptoms were isolated according to the new guidelines,' Jayanti Ravi, State Principal Secretary (Health) said

Four passengers in Gujarat have been found positive with a new strain of coronavirus that was detected in the United Kingdom, said Jayanti Ravi, State Principal Secretary (Health).

Ravi said that these passengers have recently arrived from the UK.

"Passengers who arrived from the United Kingdom were tested for coronavirus. Those who had symptoms were isolated according to the new guidelines. Four passengers who returned from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new strain of Coronavirus in Gujarat. We have done contact tracing and put their contacts on the observance," she told ANI.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that a total of 20 people have been found in the country with the mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus found in the UK.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed that the flight operations between India and the United Kingdom, which have been banned due to the emergence of the new strain of coronavirus, will be resumed from January 8 till 23.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

