4 years of Pulwama attack: From Balakot airstrike to fears of nuclear war
After four years of Pulwama terror attack, the nation mourns the loss of the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Remembering one of the deadliest terror attack, PM Modi paid tribute to the soldiers killed Pulwam
Leaving the video message of ‘Don’t fall in love', a brainwashed youth rammed up an explosive laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy killing 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir on Valentine's Day on February 14, 2019.
