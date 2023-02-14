4 years of Pulwama attack: From Balakot airstrike to fears of nuclear war

-Mentioning about the Balakot airstrike's episode in his book, Former US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that he spoke with his then Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj who informed him that the Pakistan is preparing to launch a nuclear attack against India. “I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019. The truth is, I don’t know precisely the answer either; I just know it was too close," Pompeo writes.

