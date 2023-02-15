February 15, 2019, it was on this date that Indian Railways and the people of India got a new semi-high-speed train which was known as Train 18 at the beginning and later renamed as Vande Bharat Express. The trainset was developed in Integral Coach Factory in Chennai at a record time under the guidance of the then General Manager Sudhanshu Mani and his team developed a trainset that has all the facilities to be a game changer for Indian Railways after the Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express.

Since the first Vande Bharat Express which was launched on 15 February and is operating on the New Delhi-Varanasi route, nine more Vande Bharat Express has been launched across several parts of the country. As of now, a total of 10 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating in the country connecting 108 districts and 17 states in the country.

In his address to the nation on 15 August 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence,75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of the country.

Vande Bharat train is India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25% to 45%.

Features and Amenities in Vande Bharat Express

• The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system which enables better acceleration and deceleration.

• All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs. All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode, viz. diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat.

• Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages. The insulation is meant to keep heat and noise to very low levels for additional passenger comfort.

• The Vande Bharat Express has 16 air-conditioned coaches of which two are executive class coaches. The total seating capacity is 1,128 passengers. It is much more than the conventional Shatabdi rake of equal number of coaches, thanks to shifting of all electric equipment below the coaches and seats in the driving coach also.

• It also has provision for Divyang-friendly facilities.

List of Vande Bharat Express in the country

New Delhi Varanasi Junction Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai Central Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express

MGR Chennai Central Mysuru Junction Vande Bharat Express

Bilaspur Junction Nagpur Junction Vande Bharat Express

Howrah Junction New Jalpaiguri Junction Vande Bharat Express

Visakhapatnam Junction Secunderabad Junction Vande Bharat Express

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express