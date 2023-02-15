4 years of Vande Bharat Express: How Indian Railways redefined train travel
- Since the first Vande Bharat Express which was launched on 15 February and is operating on the New Delhi-Varanasi route, nine more Vande Bharat Express has been launched across several parts of the country by Indian Railways
February 15, 2019, it was on this date that Indian Railways and the people of India got a new semi-high-speed train which was known as Train 18 at the beginning and later renamed as Vande Bharat Express. The trainset was developed in Integral Coach Factory in Chennai at a record time under the guidance of the then General Manager Sudhanshu Mani and his team developed a trainset that has all the facilities to be a game changer for Indian Railways after the Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express.
