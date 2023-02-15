4 years of Vande Bharat Express: How Indian Railways redefined train travel

February 15, 2019, it was on this date that Indian Railways and the people of India got a new semi-high-speed train which was known as Train 18 at the beginning and later renamed as Vande Bharat Express. The trainset was developed in Integral Coach Factory in Chennai at a record time under the guidance of the then General Manager Sudhanshu Mani and his team developed a trainset that has all the facilities to be a game changer for Indian Railways after the Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express.

