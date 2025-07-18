40 Bengaluru schools receive bomb threats after Delhi scare, searches underway

At least 40 private schools in Bengaluru, Karnataka, received bomb threats, hours after a similar bomb scare was reported in multiple Delhi schools on Friday.

Advertisement

The private schools across Bengaluru received bomb threat emails early on Friday morning. Schools in various areas, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri, were among those targeted by the anonymous messages, India Today reported.

Also Read | 45 Delhi schools receive bomb threat on 18 July, says Delhi Police

Following the bomb threat emails, the Bengaluru City Police deployed multiple teams to the affected institutions. Bomb Disposal Squad personnel were also pressed into service. Comprehensive checks were reportedly carried out on school premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Investigation teams are actively working to trace the origin of the threatening emails, the report added.

Delhi scare Earlier on Friday, around 45 schools in Delhi received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents.

Advertisement

This was the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

According to news agency PTI, bomb threats were received at these schools:

Summerfield International School in South Delhi Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura St Thomas School GD Goenka School and Dwarka International School in Dwarka Richmond School in Paschim Vihar Six schools in Rohini — MRG School in Sector 3, Delhi Public School, Sovereign Public School and Heritage Public School in Sector 24, INT Public School in Sector 9, Abhinav Public School in Sector 3. Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department, rushed to the different schools and initiated the evacuation process.

Advertisement

On Thursday, multiple security agencies conducted mock drills at 10 locations across Delhi to assess their readiness for any emergency situations.