NEW DELHI: A year after Galwan valley escalation in tension between China and India, that affected trade ties between the two nations, over 40% consumers refrained from buying Made in China products in the last 12 months, according to a survey by LocalCircles.

The escalation had also led to the India government's ban on several Chinese apps such as Tik Tok and Club Factory. India also drummed up its Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign to drive manufacturing and sale of locally made goods.

Local traders too called for a reduction in consumer goods imported from China last year.

For its survey LocalCircles received 18,000 responses from consumers in 281 districts. According to findings of the survey—43% Indian consumers did not buy made in China products in the last 12 months.

“Breaking down the poll, 34% said they bought 1 or 2 products, while 8% bought between 3 to 5 goods. There were also 4% of consumers who bought 5-10 made in China products, 3% said 10-15, 1% said over 20, and another 1% said 15-20 products," it said in a statement.

However, India's dependence on Made-in-China products remains high, given the Asian neighbour's dominance in electrical machinery, appliances and pharmaceutical drugs manufacturing. Demand for electronics remained especially high last year.

“It must be kept in mind that there are many Made in China products that do not have an Indian counterpart that offers similar or higher value-quality-uniqueness combinations. Similarly, many global manufacturers of gadgets and appliances have their factories in China producing for global demand and while such products may carry a global brand name, they are produced in China," LocalCircles said in its survey findings.

For instance, during the second wave, many Indians purchased pulse oximeters that are largely made in China.

In fact, 70% of those surveyed bought made in China goods citing lower pricing as the key driver.

“According to most consumers, the Indian counterpart for a Chinese product is generally more expensive though it might be of better quality. However, many festival-related items like LED lighting, tea-light candles, plastics, are one-time-use products and hence quality is not the top criteria for many consumers.

For some, China-made products like mobile phones, air purifiers, gadgets and appliances are equal or better in quality, the survey said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.