NEW DELHI : The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that no vaccine has yet been developed for the treatment of coronavirus.

However, over 40 vaccines are under various stages of development but none have reached the final stage.

Speaking to media Dr Manoj Murhekar of ICMR said, "More than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage. As of now, there is no vaccine."

"In the last five days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584," he added.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

