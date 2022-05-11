NEW DELHI : The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) announced successful integration of 40 digital health service applications, since its national launch last year in September. In the last three months, ateast13 digital health solutions were incorporated in the ABDM sandbox

The ABDM partners ecosystem now consists of 16 government applications and 24 private sector applications.

The integration is a technical collaboration between ABDM and health tech service providers that will help bridge the existing gap amongst different digital platforms, user applications and stakeholders in the digital health space.

Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA said, “We welcome the health tech innovators who are actively coming forward to become a part of the ABDM ecosystem. In the last seven months of the launch of ABDM, growing number of popular user applications have integrated with the digital platform. Currently we have 867 active integrators in the ABDM Sandbox. Out of these, 40 major applications have already completed their integrations and are connecting more users to India’s digital health ecosystem.

“The ABDM partners ecosystem has seen enthusiastic participation from the private sector. NHA encourages this collaborative development as we aim to change the way Indian healthcare industry serves its 1.35 billion people," Dr Sharma said.

NHA is also organizing an integrators convention on 13th May New Delhi to have a direct interaction session with these 40 integrators to seek feedback and suggestions for improvement and simplification of the ABDM Integration process.

The ABDM integrations are achieved through ABDM Sandbox (a digital space for experimentation created for testing of integration processes before the digital health product is made live for the actual use).

Any digital health service provider/ developer can register on the ABDM Sandbox by following a pre-defined process of integrating and validating their software systems with the ABDM APIs.

Currently, 867 public and private sector integrators have enrolled under ABDM Sandbox for integrating and validating their software solutions under the scheme.