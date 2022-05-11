40 digital health service applications successfully integrated with ABDM: NHA

Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA said, “We welcome the health tech innovators who are actively coming forward to become a part of the ABDM ecosystem. In the last seven months of the launch of ABDM, growing number of popular user applications have integrated with the digital platform. Currently we have 867 active integrators in the ABDM Sandbox. Out of these, 40 major applications have already completed their integrations and are connecting more users to India’s digital health ecosystem.