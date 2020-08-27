40 inmates of Jabalpur jail test positive for virus, isolated

40 inmates of Jabalpur jail test positive for virus, isolated1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
Forty inmates who arrived recently at the central jail here have been quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus
JABALPUR : Forty inmates who arrived recently at the central jail here have been quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.
All of them were asymptomatic, said Gopal Tamrakar, Deputy Inspector General, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail.
These prisoners had been admitted to the jail after August 15, he said.
Their samples were taken for coronavirus testing and they were kept in isolation, he told PTI.
They have been lodged in a separate part of the jail and their movements restricted so that they do not come in contact with other 3,000-odd prisoners, he said.
