Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >40 inmates of Jabalpur jail test positive for virus, isolated
Telangana jails are holding 6,063 prisoners against their capacity of 6,848, and the numbers are expected to dip further

40 inmates of Jabalpur jail test positive for virus, isolated

1 min read . 06:37 PM IST PTI

Forty inmates who arrived recently at the central jail here have been quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus

JABALPUR : Forty inmates who arrived recently at the central jail here have been quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Forty inmates who arrived recently at the central jail here have been quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

All of them were asymptomatic, said Gopal Tamrakar, Deputy Inspector General, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail.

All of them were asymptomatic, said Gopal Tamrakar, Deputy Inspector General, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

These prisoners had been admitted to the jail after August 15, he said.

Their samples were taken for coronavirus testing and they were kept in isolation, he told PTI.

They have been lodged in a separate part of the jail and their movements restricted so that they do not come in contact with other 3,000-odd prisoners, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated