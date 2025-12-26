40 kg explosives used in blast near Red Fort, says Amit Shah at anti-terror conference

Around 40 kgs of explosives were used in the deadly blast near Red Fort, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, while speaking at Anti-Terrorism Conference-2025, organised by the NIA on Friday. He also unveiled the NIA's updated crime manual, and two databases during the conference.

He said 3 tonnes of explosives were recovered before they could detonate.

At least 13 people were killed in the deadly explosion which ripped through a car near Red Fort in November this year. The blast occurred near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort –which involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded.

On Friday, a special court extended the custody of two key accused being investigated by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Red Fort blast case, as the anti-terror agency continues to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the attack, reported PTI.

Shah said a new plan to launch "a 360-degree assault on organised crime" would be brought in the coming days, and that these databases would form "a core asset of the zero-terror policy."