40 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 4:30 PM on Apr 08 in Rajasthan, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 328. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

Number of confirmed coronavirus in Rajasthan.

Number of cases by district.

Districtwise confirmed cases.

Rajasthan's 328 cases put it at number 7 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

*Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Number of coronavirus cases by state.

Total tally.