40 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 08 in Rajasthan, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 328. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

District-wise breakup is available for 173 of the total 328 cases reported in the state. Jaipur had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 54 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Rajasthan's 328 cases put it at number 6 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

