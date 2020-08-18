Home >News >India >40% of Indian population will live in urban centres by 2030: Hardeep Singh Puri
18 Aug 2020

  • Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that almost 40% of population will reside in urban cities by 2030
  • 5,151 projects worth more than 2 lakh crore were identified in 100 smart cities

NEW DELHI : As per expectation 40 per cent of India's population will live in urban regions by 2030 and we will have to build six to eight hundred million square metres of urban space for it, said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

"40 per cent of our population or 600 million Indians are expected to live in our urban centres by 2030. To cater to this growing urban population, India has to build 600 to 800 million square metres of urban space every year till 2030," Puri said at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

". As of today, the mission has tendered around 4,700 projects worth Rs. 1,66,000 crore which is about 81 per cent of the total projects proposed," he added.

He also said that more than 1,638 projects worth over 27,000 crores have been completed under the Mission.

Stating that India is currently the world's second-largest steel producer with production standing at 111.2 million tonnes in 2019, he said that the Steel Ministry's vision of 300 million tonnes of capacity by 2030, will be strongly supplemented by the demand generated by urban infrastructure development over the next decade.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

