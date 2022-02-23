Nearly 40% of workers in India could switch jobs this year, a figure higher than most countries in South Asia and the global average, according to the Qualtrics 2022 Employee Experience Trends report.

Despite respondents in India reporting some of the highest levels of engagement (85%) and wellbeing (89%) at work globally, just 62% plan to stay with their current employer for the next 12 months. At a time when tier-2 and tier-3 cities are emerging as talent hubs, and high levels of hiring sentiment, the Qualtrics findings highlight the critical need for employers to prioritise improving employee experience in order to attract and retain talent in India’s competitive job market.

For employers looking to increase intent to stay among their employees in hybrid or remote environments, ensuring individuals are aligned with the strategic goals of the organisation is key, the report said.

“To effectively compete in the race for talent and successfully navigate challenges caused by the shift to hybrid, businesses across India must continue to adopt new mindsets, and define and iterate their ways of working. As seen in the Qualtrics research, addressing the challenges faced are not as simple as setting new work schedules or boosting engagement. People are making career decisions based on multiple factors, meaning the ability to quickly and easily identify and respond to the issues having the biggest impact with tools like Qualtrics is a significant advantage," said Lauren Huntington, Employee Experience Solutions Strategist for Qualtrics in India.

Successfully adopting permanent hybrid work policies in India will also be critical to attracting and retaining talent in 2022, with 60% of respondents saying they would look for a new job if forced back to the office full-time, almost double the global average of 35%. The most popular hybrid arrangement for employees is three days remote and two days in the office, followed closely by four days remote and one day in office.

