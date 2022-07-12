These 40 surgeries that she underwent to look like Kim Kardashian included three rhinoplasty and eight operations on her bottom that involved butt implants and fat injections.
It's fine to idolize your favourite celebrities, but the same can be harmful when it turns into an obsession. Falling prey to such fetish, many fans resort to getting fillers and plastic surgery in order to look like their favourite celebrities. These processes are not only expensive but also extremely painful.
In a similar journey, Versace model Jennifer Pamplona spent $600K (approximately more than ₹4 crore) in 12 years to look like Kim Kardashian. But later releasing the mistake, she decided to get the work undone and regain her original look. The process cost her $120K (approx ₹95 lakh)
In a candid conversation with news agency Caters, Pamplona revealed, she underwent about 40 cosmetic operations to look like Kim, but when the entire process finished she realised that the pleasure was only surfacial. These 40 surgeries included three rhinoplasty and eight operations on her bottom that involved butt implants and fat injections.
Jennifer told Carters, “People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying. I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian."
Jennifer said that she went under the knife for the first time at the age of 17. Slowly it started becoming an addiction as people noted that she started resembling the American socialite.
Jennifer immediately started hitting the headlines and had over million Instagram followers, however, Jenifer said, “I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket."
She went on to add, “It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times."
Later realising that she is suffering from body dysmorphia, the 29-year-old model met with physician in Istanbul, who claimed that he will be able to assist her in getting back to her former looks.
However, Jennifer revealed that after undergoing the “detransition" procedure, an illness caused her to “bleed from her cheeks" for three days. “I thought I was dying. I was thinking to myself, ‘What the hell have I done with my life?’" she asserted.
