40 women among 140 arrested for ‘illegal activities’ at Hyderabad pub

Police arrested 140 people, including 40 women, during a raid at a pub in the upscale Banjara Hills area, officials said on Sunday, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

The raid at TOS pub took place on Saturday night following a tip-off, and the venue has been sealed. Cases have been registered against 20 individuals, half of them women, as per the Hindustan Times report.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

“We conducted a raid on Road No. 3 last night and took 100 men and 40 women into custody for illegal activities at the pub, which we have sealed," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Venkat Ramana told ANI.

“Cases were filed under various sections, and those booked include the pub’s owners, bouncers, DJ operators, and others," the ACP added.

Charges include Section 420 (cheating), Section 290 (public nuisance), and Section 294 (obscene acts and songs).

According to India Today, the raid was prompted by reports of inappropriate dance performances. The pub had allegedly hired women from different states to perform “obscene" dances, aiming to attract male customers and boost profits, as per the Hindustan Times report.

The report also mentioned that the police placed the pub under surveillance before the raid to confirm illegal activities.

This operation follows a similar crackdown last month when police raided five well-known pubs across Hyderabad. That operation was led by VB Kamalasan Reddy, the Excise Enforcement Chief, the report added.