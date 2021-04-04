At least 400 Naxals, an officer said, led by the most wanted Maoist commander and leader of the so-called 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army(PLGA) battalion no 1'-- Hidma-- and his associate Sujatha are suspected to be behind the Saturday ambush that took place in an area that is a strong-hold of the ultras due to the difficult terrain, large tracts of forests and less number of security forces camps.