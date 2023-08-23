400 rooms booked in ITC Maurya for President Biden, China's Xi Jinping to stay in Taj Hotel - A look at G20 preparations1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 05:48 AM IST
World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, will visit India for the G20 Summit in September. Multiple hotels in Delhi have been booked for the event.
US President Joe Biden and slew of other world leaders will visit India in the second week of September for the G20 Summit. The main event will be held in the national capital on on September 9-10 and is likely to be attended by 29 heads of states as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. Multiple hotels in the Delhi-NCR have been earmarked for attendees.