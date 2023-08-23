US President Joe Biden and slew of other world leaders will visit India in the second week of September for the G20 Summit . The main event will be held in the national capital on on September 9-10 and is likely to be attended by 29 heads of states as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. Multiple hotels in the Delhi-NCR have been earmarked for attendees.

According to reports, rooms have been booked in leading hotels including ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, The Oberoi, The Lodhi, The Imperial and Le Meridien. President Biden and his entourage will be housed within the 400 rooms of ITC Maurya, reported Navbharat Times. The hotel has previously hosted US Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama as well as other heads of state. The hotel premises are reportedly being inspected by the US Secret Service ahead of the POTUS' arrival.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meanwhile is likely to be put up in Delhi's Taj Hotel while Hotel Shangri-La preps to host UK's Rishi Sunak as well as officials from Germany. French The President Emmanuel Macron and officials accompanying him will stay at Claridges while Australian PM Anthony Albanese checks into the Imperial Hotel in Delhi.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal for the closure of offices and commercial establishments in the Union Territory. According to reports, all private and Delhi government offices will remain closed on September 8-10 while banks and commercial establishments – including markets – in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days. Schools and colleges will also remain shut during this time.

“We kindly request the esteemed authority to consider declaring a public holiday in Delhi from September 8 to 10 and ordering commercial and business establishments to remain closed in the indicated 'controlled zone' for the overall success of the summit," Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari wrote in a letter to the chief secretary on August 18.

