400-year-old idol, jewelry stolen from Bengal temple

400-year-old idol, jewelry stolen from Bengal temple1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 06:04 AM IST
Unidentified persons broke into the 242-year-old terracotta temple in Dignagar and stole the idol and the valuables, a police officer said.
A 400-year-old idol of Lord Vasudeva and over 200 gm of gold and silver ornaments were stolen from a temple in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said.
Unidentified persons broke into the 242-year-old terracotta temple in Dignagar and stole the idol and the valuables, a police officer said.
15 labourers killed after truck runs over them near Gujarat's Surat1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Post-vaccination deaths not related to jab: health ministry2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Covishield to be given to Nepal for free, 2mn doses as a gift to Bangladesh2 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Centre considers rationalizing 120 autonomous bodies1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality
Locals claimed that though the temple was acquired by the government, it remained unguarded.
The temple was built in 1779 by the royal family of Krishnanagar.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.