400-year-old idol, jewelry stolen from Bengal temple

Unidentified persons broke into the 242-year-old terracotta temple in Dignagar and stole the idol and the valuables, a police officer said.

A 400-year-old idol of Lord Vasudeva and over 200 gm of gold and silver ornaments were stolen from a temple in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said.

Locals claimed that though the temple was acquired by the government, it remained unguarded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temple was built in 1779 by the royal family of Krishnanagar.

