400-year-old idol, jewelry stolen from Bengal temple
Unidentified persons broke into the 242-year-old terracotta temple in Dignagar and stole the idol and the valuables, a police officer said.
A 400-year-old idol of Lord Vasudeva and over 200 gm of gold and silver ornaments were stolen from a temple in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said.
Locals claimed that though the temple was acquired by the government, it remained unguarded.
The temple was built in 1779 by the royal family of Krishnanagar.
