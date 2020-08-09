Home >News >India >402 of 743 coronavirus-hit TTD staff recovered so far, 3 died: Official
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)

402 of 743 coronavirus-hit TTD staff recovered so far, 3 died: Official

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 07:18 PM IST PTI

338 people are undergoing treatment at different Covid-19 care facilities in Tirupati, said TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal

Tirupati: As many as 743 staff of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) including including some priests of the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have succumbed to the virus since June 11, a top TTD official said on Sunday.

Of the 743 infected, three employees succumbed to the dreaded contagion and about 402 personnel have recovered so far from infection while 338 people were undergoing treatment at different COVID care facilities here, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal told reporters here.

The famous Lord Venkateswara temple in nearby Tirumala governed by the TTD had re-opened on June 11 for public after being close for two and a half months owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said.

Singhal denied reports in sections of the media and on social media that TTD had reopened the hill shrine after the coronavirus lockdown for the public with an intention to fill its coffers.

He said the ancient temple was reopened on requests from devotees and entry was allowed by following strict COVID-19 measures.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

