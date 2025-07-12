40-year-old Russian woman found living in remote Karnataka cave with two kids, rescued

A 40-year-old Russian woman, Nina Kutina, was rescued from a remote cave in the Ramatirtha hills of Kumta taluk, Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, after living in near-complete isolation for nearly two weeks. Her two young children, aged six and four were also rescued.

According to a PTI report, Kutina, also known as Mohi, had journeyed from Russia to India on a business visa and found her way to the sacred coastal town of Gokarna via Goa, drawn deeply by the Hinduism and Indian spiritual traditions.

Mohi's home in a remote cave Mohi and her two children, Preya (6) and Ama (4), had been living in complete seclusion for nearly two weeks. They had taken shelter inside a natural cave surrounded by dense woods and steep slopes. Inside, Mohi kept a Rudra idol and spent her days in ‘Puja’ and meditation, seeking spiritual peace amidst nature. Her only companions were her two little children, the PTI report added.

The small family was rescued after police officials spotted clothes hanging outside the cave during a routine patrol on Friday, following a recent landslide.

Circle Police Inspector Sridhar and his team of officers made their way through the thick shrubs of Ramatirtha Hill and found Mohi and her two children in the cave.

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayana, speaking to PTI on Saturday, said, "Our patrolling team spotted saree and other clothes being hung for drying outside the cave in Ramatirtha Hill. When they went there, they spotted Mohi along with her children Preya and Ama."

He added, "It was quite surprising how she and her children survived in the woods and what they ate. Thankfully, nothing untoward happened to her or the children during their time in the forest."

Indian visa expired in 2017 Police further said that Mohi may have reached the cave from Goa. Her visa had expired in 2017, but it was unclear how long she had been living in India.

SP Narayana further said, "We have arranged her stay in an ashram, run by a Sadhvi. We have initiated the process to take her to Bengaluru from Gokarna and begin the deportation process."