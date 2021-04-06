OPEN APP
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits north Bengal, second in ledd than 12 hours

A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit north Bengal on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The jolt came less than 12 hours after a quake occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border.

The tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling at around 7.07 am. The impact was also felt in parts of Sikkim.

The epicenter for the second quake was 64 km east of Siliguri and the depth was 18 km.

Although no reports of any damage or losses have emerged yet, people had at the time came out of their homes in panic.

On Monday night, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim with tremors being also felt in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the damage due to the quake.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

