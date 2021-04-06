The tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling
The earthquake hit at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of Siliguri
A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit north Bengal on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The jolt came less than 12 hours after a quake occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border.
The tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling at around 7.07 am. The impact was also felt in parts of Sikkim.