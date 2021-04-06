4.1 magnitude earthquake hits north Bengal, second in ledd than 12 hours

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit north Bengal on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The jolt came less than 12 hours after a quake occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border.

A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit north Bengal on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The jolt came less than 12 hours after a quake occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border.

Also Read | Why India needs a plan for climate talks

The epicenter for the second quake was 64 km east of Siliguri and the depth was 18 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earthquake hit at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of Siliguri, it said.

Although no reports of any damage or losses have emerged yet, people had at the time came out of their homes in panic.

On Monday night, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim with tremors being also felt in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the damage due to the quake.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}