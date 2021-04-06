Subscribe
Home >News >India >4.1 magnitude earthquake hits north Bengal, second in ledd than 12 hours

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits north Bengal, second in ledd than 12 hours

The epicenter was 64 km east of Siliguri
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling
  • The earthquake hit at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of Siliguri

A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit north Bengal on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The jolt came less than 12 hours after a quake occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border.

The tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling at around 7.07 am. The impact was also felt in parts of Sikkim.

Also Read | Why India needs a plan for climate talks

The epicenter for the second quake was 64 km east of Siliguri and the depth was 18 km.

The earthquake hit at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of Siliguri, it said.

Although no reports of any damage or losses have emerged yet, people had at the time came out of their homes in panic.

On Monday night, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim with tremors being also felt in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the damage due to the quake.

