4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Amritsar

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Amritsar

1 min read . 05:33 AM ISTLivemint
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the richter scale hit Amritsar in Punjab.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 3.42 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 120 kilometers, 145 km west-northwest of Amritsar in Punjab.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday informed that an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the richter scale hit Amritsar in Punjab.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 3.42 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 120 kilometers, 145 km west-northwest of Amritsar in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India."

No loss of life or property has been reported due to the earthquake yet. More details are awaited.

