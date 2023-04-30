Jammu & Kashmir earthquake: A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir in morning on Sunday, said National Center for Seismology. The earthquake struck at 5:15 am, with a dept of 5km. Weeks ago, J&K was struck by another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale.

No casualty has been reported in the region till now. The latitude and longitude of the quake was reported to be 35.06 and 74.49.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2023, 05:15:34 IST, Lat: 35.06 & Long: 74.49, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jammu and Kashmir, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2023, 05:15:34 IST, Lat: 35.06 & Long: 74.49, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/X8YU1Z1DK0@Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/oNQ4TNPaSy — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 30, 2023

It is worth noting, that akin to Northeastern part of India, Jammu and Kashmir also comes under seismically active zone. That's why, J&K administration has decided to set up state-of-art Emergency Operation Centers (EOC) in all 20 districts. These EOC will help in minimising the damage of natural disasters like earthquake, flood, etc.

EOC construction has begun in Budgam district of Kashmir. The construction has begun as per the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2019 and it will be implemented in all districts.

The J&K government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to implement Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to coordinate disaster calls in Dial No 112.

Jammu and Kashmir has experienced some its most devastating earthquakes in past centuries. Reports say that the region has witnessed around 14 devastating quakes in last 10 centuries. In 1962, a strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude struck J&K. The region was hit by another massive quake of magnitude 5.7 on Richter scale in 2013. In 2017, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake resulted in 3 deaths in the region.

(With agency inputs)