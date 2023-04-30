4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 08:51 AM IST
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday morning. As the J&K falls in a high seismic zone, the government will come up with state-of-art Emergency Operation Centers in 20 districts to minimise the damage of earthquakes
Jammu & Kashmir earthquake: A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir in morning on Sunday, said National Center for Seismology. The earthquake struck at 5:15 am, with a dept of 5km. Weeks ago, J&K was struck by another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale.
