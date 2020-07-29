Home >News >India >41 more COVID patients die in Bengal; 2,294 fresh cases detected

KOLKATA : The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,490 on Wednesday after 41 people succumbed to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin.

A total of 2,294 fresh cases of coronavirus infection pushed the state's tally to 65,258, the bulletin said.

Since Tuesday, 2,094 patients have recovered from the disease, the highest in a single day so far.

The number of active cases is 19,652 now.

A total of 17,144 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

