41 more COVID patients die in Bengal; 2,294 fresh cases detected
- State tally is now at 65,258 while the death toll is at 1,490 with 41 new fatalities in day
- Active cases now stands at 19,652 in West Bengal
KOLKATA : The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,490 on Wednesday after 41 people succumbed to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin.
A total of 2,294 fresh cases of coronavirus infection pushed the state's tally to 65,258, the bulletin said.
Since Tuesday, 2,094 patients have recovered from the disease, the highest in a single day so far.
The number of active cases is 19,652 now.
A total of 17,144 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, it added.
