As Delhi continues to see a high number of cases of covid-19, forty one people on Saturday from the same building tested positive in South West Delhi.

The building in Kapashera was sealed and declared a containment zone last month. Currently, under operation SHIELD, the Delhi government has declared 97 containment zones. Additionally four zones have been de-contained after they saw no new cases for three weeks.

Delhi has one of the highest number of positive cases of covid-19 in the country with approximately 3700 positive cases.

Officials say that the area was sealed after three positive cases were reported. Testing was conducted in the area to contain the spread of the disease.

"Keeping in mind the high density of population in this particular building, the district administration took the proactive decision of sealing and containing the building on April 19," an official told the Press Trust of India.

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the disease has brought out the lack of health infrastructure in the country. He said that the Delhi government in the last five years was working to improve the infrastructure through measures like mohalla clinics.

"Corona has made our country realise one shortage that we have in the last 70 years. We have not invested in health infrastructure," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Across the country, so far, a total of 9950 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 1061, patients were found cured. This takes our total recovery rate to 26.65%. The total number of confirmed cases is now 37,336. Since yesterday, an increase of 2293 has been noted in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in India.

