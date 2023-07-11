415 mn Indians no longer poor, says UN

415 mn Indians no longer poor, says UN1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The latest update of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) was released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford.
NEW DELHI : As many as 415 million Indians moved out of poverty in the 15-year period between 2005/2006 and 2019/2021, the UN said in a report on Tuesday.
