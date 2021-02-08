41.75 crore bank accounts opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

41.75 crore bank accounts opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 11:10 PM IST
- Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-DhanYojana (PMJDY) a bank account can be opened with any bank branch or Business Correspondent (BC) including those of private sector banks
The government today said that a total number of 41.75 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) out of which 35.96 crore accounts are operative.
This was stated by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.
India and Afghanistan may sign pact on $300 mn dam this week2 min read . 11:14 PM IST
Will meet you all soon, says Sasikala as she returns to Tamil Nadu after 4 years3 min read . 11:09 PM IST
After PM's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date3 min read . 10:23 PM IST
Uttarakhand floods likely due to abrupt snowslide, not glacier burst: CM Rawat2 min read . 10:09 PM IST
The government collected the data from Public Sector Banks (PSBs) [including sponsored Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)] and 14 major Private Sector Banks, as on 27 January this year.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-DhanYojana (PMJDY) a bank account can be opened with any bank branch or Business Correspondent (BC) including those of private sector banks.
Anurag Thakur said that," total number of PMJDY accounts opened by PSBs (including sponsored RRBs) and 14 major private sector banks are 40.48 crore and 1.27 crore respectively."
Giving more details, Anurag Thakur stated that accounts opened under PMJDY are basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts.
As per RBI guidelines dated 10 June 2019, banks are required to offer the following minimum banking facilities, free of charge, to the BSBD account holders, without any requirement of minimum balance.
- Deposit of cash at bank branch as well as ATMs/CDMs
- Receipt/ credit of money through any electronic channel or by means of deposit /collection of cheques drawn by Central/State Government agencies and departments
- No limit on number and value of deposits that can be made in a month
- Minimum of four withdrawals in a month, including ATM withdrawals
- ATM Card or ATM-cum-Debit Card
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.