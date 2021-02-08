41.75 crore bank accounts opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government today said that a total number of 41.75 crore accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) out of which 35.96 crore accounts are operative.

The government collected the data from Public Sector Banks (PSBs) [including sponsored Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)] and 14 major Private Sector Banks, as on 27 January this year.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-DhanYojana (PMJDY) a bank account can be opened with any bank branch or Business Correspondent (BC) including those of private sector banks.

Anurag Thakur said that," total number of PMJDY accounts opened by PSBs (including sponsored RRBs) and 14 major private sector banks are 40.48 crore and 1.27 crore respectively."

Giving more details, Anurag Thakur stated that accounts opened under PMJDY are basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts.

As per RBI guidelines dated 10 June 2019, banks are required to offer the following minimum banking facilities, free of charge, to the BSBD account holders, without any requirement of minimum balance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deposit of cash at bank branch as well as ATMs/CDMs

Receipt/ credit of money through any electronic channel or by means of deposit /collection of cheques drawn by Central/State Government agencies and departments

No limit on number and value of deposits that can be made in a month

Minimum of four withdrawals in a month, including ATM withdrawals

ATM Card or ATM-cum-Debit Card

