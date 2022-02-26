42% Indian households to cut discretionary spends if fuel costs rise: Survey

New Delhi: Indian households are wary of another round of price hikes in petrol and diesel, with 42% of them willing to cut discretionary spending in case such price revisions are initiated, LocalCircles said in a survey.

With the two covid-19 waves impacting lives and livelihoods in India, LocalCircles attempted to understand where households stand in terms of their earnings and savings and the extent to which household scan absorb price increases given the rise in crude prices amid the ongoing Ukraine–Russia conflict.

Global crude oil prices have jumped after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. The problem is worrying for India which is the world’s third-largest oil importer.

The survey received over 27,000 responses from citizens located in over 361 districts of the country. In all, 66% respondents were men while 34% were women. While 42% respondents were from tier 1 cities, 34% were from tier 2 and 24% from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

According to findings of the LocalCircles survey, one in two Indian households expect earnings and savings to decrease in 2022 because of multiple reasons like the impact of past covid waves, future pandemic-related uncertainty and now the projected inflationary impact due to rising prices of oil and other related commodities.

In fact, when asked about their tolerance towards higher prices of petrol and diesel in the short term, 42% Indian households said they cannot tolerate an increase in petrol or diesel prices and will have to cut discretionary spending in response.

“The Government will have a choice to make soon, absorb the impact of crude oil price increase by lowering duties and taxes so consumer price at pump remains the same and continue the economic momentum or increase prices of petrol and diesel, maintain fiscal deficit and be ready to take the hit on spending and economic growth," it added.

Fuel prices in India hit record highs in 2021. The prices of petrol in India stood between ₹100-110 a litre in most cities; while that of diesel was between ₹90-100. However, the government did reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel followed by many state governments reducing the value-added tax (VAT).

The rise in fuel price has had an adverse impact on household budgets, and subsequently hurt their spending on essential as well as non-essential goods, the survey findings said.

This inflationary environment has prompted companies to take calibrated price hikes; households, troubled by inflation, are anyway going easy on spending more. Meanwhile, the pandemic has also turned households more frugal prompting them to save for medical exigencies.

