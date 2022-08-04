42% Indians experienced financial fraud in last 3 years, reveals survey3 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 07:01 AM IST
- Frauds with ban accounts highest with 29% citizens experiencing it
Even as digital payments continue to gain prominence in India, with most Indians resorting to Gpay, Phonepe and other apps, the financial fraud encountered has also risen. A survey conducted by private firms LocalCircles, has shown that 42% Indians surveyed experienced financial fraud in the last 3 years, 74% of those who experienced it failed to get money back.