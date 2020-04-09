42 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 09 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 158. Among the total people infected as on date, 4 have recovered and 4 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 106 of the total 158 cases reported in the state. Srinagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 28 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Jammu and Kashmir's 158 cases put it at number 12 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1135, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

